Bhumi Pednekar teases first look of Vedika from 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'—Pic inside

New Delhi: Talented B-Towner Bhumi Pednekar will next be seen in the remake of 1978 hit 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'. The movie stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday besides Bhumi in the lead role.

The trio will be sen reprising the iconic characters played by Sanjeev Kumar, Ranjeeta Kaur and Vidya Sinha respectively. The film is currently being shot and recently Bhumi introduced her character.

She will be playing Vedika in the remake and the sneak-peek picture will surely leave you intrigued. Her caption reads: “ये लड़की चक्का जाम करवा दे - Vedika #PatiPatniAurWoh”

The romantic drama is being directed by Mudassar Aziz and is produced by Bhushan Kumar. The film is slated to release on December 6, 2019.

The music is by Tanishq Bagchi, Vishal Mishra, Jasleen Royal and Abhishek-Akshay. This is the first time that the lead trio will be seen sharing the screen space together.