New Delhi: They both are exceptionally talented. One has made a mark playing the troubled and the brooding young man dealing with the angst and complexities of life. The other gets the 'Josh' high in playing real-life characters. Apart from their strong emotive narratives, the two have an innate comic timing and a sense of humour that matches their moves on the dance floor.

Well, we are talking about Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, who may have a few things in common but are also actors par excellence in their own right.

The two have had a mixed year of sorts, and await two important releases of their career, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal meets Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur at the theaters.

Two very different films in terms of their narratives and treatment. While for Ranbir it is a territory he has not explored before, Vicky on the other hand is emerging as the biopic man of screens.

Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s bloody action film 'Animal' once again explores toxic relationships, this time between a father( Anil Kapoor) and son( Ranbir Kapoor). Also wreaking havoc in this rather cruelly complex link is Bobby Deol playing a deadly antagonist.

Ranbir Kapoor describes Animal as an endeavour to always look out for something challenging, and though his efforts to be Massey had failed in 'Besharam', with 'Animal' it seems he is all set to unleash a storm.

Trade Analyst Sumit Kadel reiterates the same. “Sandeep Reddy Vanga has become a brand post-Kabir Singh, especially amongst the youth. Also, Animal is being seen as a hot product in the market, and there are a lot of expectations. The first teaser itself had made such an impact that it was on everyone’s watch list. Ranbir in a never-before-seen avatar, this time as a mass action hero, and Bobby Deol’s glimpse, these factors have further added to its value. The songs are nice, not as great as Kabir Singh but are good. The young audience for sure will watch this film in large numbers. Its opening will shock the trade. It will be a huge opener at the box office, a minimum of 30 crores and may even hit 40 crores, once the trailer comes out on Nov 23rd, which will further interest people”.

On the other hand Vicky Kaushal, a method actor, once again puts his best foot forward. This time he steps into the shoes of a legend, India’s first Field Marshal, the iconic General Sam Maneckshaw. His second collaboration with Meghna Gulzar post Raazi, its trailer was much much loved. The film which has been cleared by the censors, the Indian Army without a single cut, is a celebration of a national hero’s life.

“Sam Bahadur will be more on word of mouth. Its trailer and teaser were much loved. Sam Maneckshaw was a legend. But if you compare opening day, there is no competition between this film and Animal”, says Sumit Kadel. He further adds, “Its opening will be marginally less in comparison to Animal, but if people like it and have a strong word of mouth, the film will do decent business at the box office. Animal will have the lead, if it garners 30 crores, Sam Bahadur would be between 6 To 8 Crores”.

Though Ranbir Kapoor made a shocking revelation of not taking up anything post 'Animal', he has his reasons. “The endeavour is to always look out for something challenging. But yes, I’ve neither signed anything post Animal nor am I looking for anything. I want to take a little bit of a break now to understand where I stand and where the industry stands. There’s been a huge correction in the industry since the pandemic concerning the stories we tell, actor budgets, etc. But we will be back soon.”

On the other hand Vicky Kaushal says he endeavours to do better and better.

However, given the initial responses both films which belong to different genres, give the audience a choice. With no other big film slated until Shahrukh Khan’s Dunki which releases on Dec 22, and also stars Vicky Kaushal, it seems like good cheer for all at the box office.