MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest actors of the Hindi film industry. The actor had two back to back releases this year - 'Bachchhan Paandey' and

'Samrat Prithviraj'. And now, he is all set to be seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Raksha Bandhan'.

On Thursday, Akshay took to Instagram, where he shared the motion teaser of the film. It also gave a glimpse of a song featured in the movie. He wrote alongside the motion teaser, "Bringing you all a story of the purest form of bond that will remind you of yours! A#RakshaBandhanAreleasing in cinemas on 11th August, 2022."

However, it is to be noted that 'Raksha Bandhan' will face a clash with Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha', as the film will also arrive in theatres on the same day. 'Laal Singh Chaddha' was earlier supposed to release in April 2022, however, the makers decided to postponed the film to avoid clashing with Yash starrer 'KGF: Chapter 2'.

It will be interesting to see how both films fare at the ticket window.

Speaking of 'Raksha Bandhan', the film features Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. The recurring cast includes Abhinay Raj Singh[5], Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth who play Kumar's sisters.

The film was originally scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2021 on the occasion of Diwali, but was delayed due to the COVID pandemic.

On the other hand, 'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is a remake of Tom Hank’s critically acclaimed movie 'Forrest Gump'.

Advait Chandan, who had previously directed the commercially successful and critically acclaimed 2017 Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao production, 'Secret Superstar', will be helming 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

