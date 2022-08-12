Big shocker to Aamir Khan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' receives poor rating on IMDb

NEW DELHI: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor' starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha', arrived in theatres on August 11. The film, which is an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood feature Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks, follows the extraordinary journey of a simpleton named 'Laal' as he chases his dreams and love. In a big shock to the makers, the film has received a shockingly low rating of on IMDb.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' has received a rating of 3.5 on IMDb on the basis of 12,000 votes. This is a very poor rating, and reportedly is Aamir's lowest-rated film on IMDb so far. In fact, his major flops like 'Mela', 'Dhoom 3' and 'Thugs of Hindostan' have a better rating on IMDb than 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

However, the rating on IMDb can be changed if more votes are cast in the favour of the film.

BOYCOTT LAAL SINGH CHADDHA TRENDS ON TWITTER

The film ran into a controversy ahead of its release in theatres after a section of internet users began trending #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha on Twitter, urging people to not watch the movie. Reason? Aamir Khan's controversial "India's growing intolerance" statement he made in the past is being circulated while a few of Kareena's controversial statements from the past too have been dug up by haters.

Aamir Khan in his 2015 interview said, "Our country is very tolerant, but there are people who spread ill-will". His wife Kiran Rao also made headlines for saying that she considered leaving the country for the safety of their children.

On August 11, members of a Hindu outfit staged a protest against 'Laal Singh Chaddha', demanding a ban on it in Uttar Pradesh as they accused the actor of making fun of deities. Members of the Sanatan Rakshak Sena raised slogans against the movie and held a protest in front of I P Vijaya Mall in Bhelupur.

The adaptation of the Hollywood film 'Forrest Grump' underwent a series of changes over a period of two decades. Atul Kulkarni spent the first ten years adapting the script, and another ten years purchasing the remake rights. Aamir Khan bought the rights to the film in early 2018 with the help of Los Angeles-based producer and director Radhika Chaudhari and announced the film officially on 14 March 2019, with its title.

The film has been shot at multiple picturesque locations across India. With the film, Aamir and Kareena reunited on-screen 13 years after the 2009 hit film '3 Idiots'. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan also has a cameo appearance in the film.