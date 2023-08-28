trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2654812
Big Update: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara-Starrer 'Jawan' Trailer Releases On THIS Date - Deets Inside

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Aug 28, 2023
New Delhi: Makers of Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated film 'Jawan' is leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience is on the edge with its intriguing songs. Amid all this, the audience is waiting to watch further glimpses of this action entertainer in the trailer and finally, the makers are ready to treat everyone with the trailer on 31st August 2023.

The excitement among the audience for Jawan is well visible across the nation. While the prevue has just given a small glimpse into the world of this massive action entertainer, now the time has come for the trailer to unleash. The long wait of the audience has finally come to an end as the trailer is all set to drop on 31st August 2023, Thursday. It's less than two weeks left for the release of the film and the trailer will definitely set the excitement for SRK's action-packed entertainer a notch higher. 


