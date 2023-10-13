NEW DELHI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been gearing for 'Dunki', his third release of the year, after 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan'. While not much is known about the film, it 'Dunki' is touted to be a comedy-drama based on an Illegal immigration technique named 'Donkey flight'. The film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and also stars Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, and Boman Irani in lead roles. Dharmendra, Satish Shah, and Parikshit Sahni will also feature in the film whereas Vicky Kaushal will reportedly make a special appearance.

The film has been in talks ever since its announcement and with all the discussion around, comes along the wait of the audience for its release. While the rumors around Rajkumar Hirani's directorial release have been taking rounds, it is now been confirmed that there is no postponement in the release and the film will be released on December 22, 2023.







'Dunki' will clash on Box Office with Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar', which is also releasing on the same date. Speculations were rife that the SRK-starrer might get pushed by a few weeks to avoid the clash with the pan-India star. Howevert, it has been confirmed that 'Dunki' has locked its theatrical release around Christmas 2023.

Recently, Shah Rukh had conducted an 'Ask SRK' session on X, and one of his fans asked him if his upcoming film 'Dunki' will still hit the theatres on Christmas, despite clashing with 'Salaar'. The X user had asked, "Dunki ki realize date fix hai na (Dunki's release date is fixed)?" Shah Rukh Khan, while replying to the fan, confirmed the December release of 'Dunki' as he wrote, "Dunki fixed hi hai. Aur kya karoon maathe pe gudwa loon (Yes it is fixed, should I get it tattooed on my head now?)"

'Dunki' indeed is a very special film that marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Raju Hirani. The shooting of the film took place in Mumbai, Kashmir, London, Budapest, Jeddah and Neom; it is the first film to shoot in Neom.