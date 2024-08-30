Advertisement
BINNY AND FAMILY

Binny and Family Trailer Released, Varun Dhawan Attends Launch of Anjini Dhawan's Debut Film

Binny and Family is set to release in theatres on 20th September 2024.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 30, 2024, 06:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Binny and Family Trailer Released, Varun Dhawan Attends Launch of Anjini Dhawan's Debut Film (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Varun Dhawan attended the trailer launch of his niece Anjini Dhawan's debut film 'Binny and Family' on Friday. The event also saw appearances from the film’s star cast, including Rajesh Kumar and Pankaj Kapur, as well as producer Ektaa R Kapoor and Subhash Ghai. 

Ektaa R Kapoor and Varun Dhawan introduced Anjini Dhawan to the audience and gave thumbs up to the trailer of her debut film. 

The trailer gave a glimpse into the story and highlighted the message 'Har Generation Kuch Kehta Hai' in a manner that is enjoyable as well as striking. 

 The makers promise that audiences will leave the theatre with a deep understanding on the generation dynamics.

Watch The Trailer Of 'Binny And Family' Below: 

"For all of us, this film has been a fulfilling experience, and I’m excited to see audiences connect with this heartfelt story. This film beautifully captures the essence of family dynamics and the generational gaps we all navigate. I believe ‘Binny And Family’ will not only entertain but also inspire and connect with everyone who values the beauty of family bonds," Mahaveer Jain said. 

Anjini Dhawan shared, "‘Binny And Family’ will always be special to me. This role has given me the chance to dive into the heart of family relationships and portray something truly authentic. I’m grateful to be part of such a meaningful project and can’t wait for audiences to experience the warmth and charm of this story."

The makers previously shared that ‘Binny and Family’ is a coming-of-age film that explores the generational gaps seen today.

Along with the trailer, a new poster was also unveiled, which offered further insights into the movie. The film carries the impactful message ‘Har Generation Kuch Kehta Hai’ highlighting the unique perspectives of each family member.

Written & Directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy, Produced by Mahaveer Jain Films along with  A Jhunjhunwala & Shikha K Alhuwalia of Waveband Productions.

