Biopic: Nawazuddin Siddiqui To Play Assamese Judge Upendra Nath Rajkhowa, Deets

New Delhi: Nawazuddin Siddiqui is set to portray the controversial Assamese Judge Upendra Nath Rajkhowa in his upcoming film. The project, confirmed and produced by his brother Faizuddin Siddiqui, will explore the dark and chilling events that led to Rajkhowa's arrest and execution for the brutal murder of his family—a case that shocked and devastated the state of Assam.

Who is Upendra Nath Rajkhowa?

Upendra Nath Rajkhowa, a former district, and sessions Judge of Dhubri, gained Notoriety for the horrific murder of his family members which shocked the state.

Faizuddin Siddiqui has confirmed the making of the film, which will delve into the events leading to Rajkhowa's arrest and execution, exploring his complex character. He said, "I was super intrigued by this story and I really wanted to be a part of such a film so I thought of going ahead and producing this film myself in my own production house and who better than my brother Nawazuddin Siddiqui to play the role of Upendra Nath Rajkhowa who is an Assamese judge. We all already know the versatility and range of Nawaz and I am delighted to announce this project with my brother”

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was recently seen playing a cop in Anand Surapur’s directorial Rautu Ka Raaz. Up next, he will be seen in 'Oil Kumar', 'Adbhut', 'Noorani Chehra', and 'Sangeen'.