Blank Box Office report: Check inside

It has been directed by Behzad Khambata and it released on May 3, 2019. 

Blank Box Office report: Check inside
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia's nephew Karan Kapadia's debut movie 'Blank' released last week and has received a lukewarm response from the viewers. The film also stars Sunny Deol in a pivotal part.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the collection figures. He wrote: “#Blank has a low weekend... Biz did grow on Day 2 and 3, but the jump was missing [despite positive reports]... Fri 97 lakhs, Sat 1.17 cr, Sun 1.58 cr. Total: ₹ 3.72 cr [1255 screens]. India biz... Mumbai circuit: ₹ 1.26 cr. DelhiUP circuit: ₹ 85 lakhs.”

Ishita Dutta Sethi plays the female lead opposite Karan Kapadia in the movie. The movie revolves around the story of how a sleeper terrorist loses his memory after an accident. Deol in one of the scenes can be heard saying, “Terrorism Ka Koi Chehra Nahi Hota” (terrorism does not have a face).

And as an officer sets out to find out the man who has been sent on a deadly mission.

It has been directed by Behzad Khambata and it released on May 3, 2019. Akshay Kumar even shot a special number titled 'Ali Ali' for the movie.

 

 

 

