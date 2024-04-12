"BMCM Day 1 Box Office Collection": Opening Day Estimates And More Revealed - Check Here!

The action thriller led by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff has begun its box office journey with a sluggish start . Ali Abbas Zafar's Directorial, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Engages in Box Office Clash with Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' .

According to early estimates , Bade Miyan Chote Miyan raked in roughly ₹15.50 crore across India on its debut day, defying initial slow advance sales. Notably, leading cinema chains like PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis contributed significantly, comprising 50% of the total box office revenue .

While the movie performed relatively well in mass-oriented regions, the combined star power of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in an action-packed Eid release was expected to yield higher numbers across all territories.

Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film requires a significant boost over the extended weekend to demonstrate growth at the box office. While it's anticipated to outperform Maidaan in earnings, the real challenge lies in surpassing its opening day figures.

BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DETAILS *

DAY 1 COLLECTION : 15.50 crore

DAY 2 PREDICTION : As reported by Sacnilk, With this trend, it's anticipated that the film will witness an uptick in collections. Projections suggest that it could earn between Rs 15-20 crores on day two (Friday), potentially crossing the Rs 30 crore mark in total earnings.

Here are some insights about the movie:

Producers: Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya Furniturewala, Sonakshi Sinha, Ronit Roy

