Abhishek Bachchan

Bob Biswas: Abhishek Bachchan looks unrecognizable as cold-blooded killer

Abhishek Bachchan-starrer 'Bob Biswas' is all set to release on ZEE5 on December 3. The actor shared a motion-poster of the film, where he is seen wearing spectacles and giving a fishy look.

File Photo

New Delhi: Abhishek Bachchan has released the look of his upcoming film 'Bob Biswas'. The actor essays the role of the infamous serial killer who was first seen in Vidya Balan's 2012 film 'Kahaani'. Bob Biswas was played by Saswata Chatterjee in 'Kahaani'.

In the first look, a motion poster, Abhishek Bachchan looks at the camera intensely. A voice-over in the background says, "Aapko shayad yaad nahi, asal me aap bahut bure aadmi ho. (Maybe you don’t remember but you are actually a very bad person)."

Abhishek shared the motion poster on Instagram with the caption, 'Ek minute'. The line refers to Bob's dialogue in 'Kahaani'. The serial killer, when in front of his victim, would take a moment before he would shoot the person. Along with the poster, Abhishek also revealed that the trailer would release on Friday at 12 pm. 

The motion poster has received love from many, including Abhishek's sister Shweta Bachchan and niece, Navya Naveli Nanda. Shweta dropped hands raised emojis while Navya wrote "Wooooooo" in the comments section. Abhishek's Manmarziyaan co-star Vicky Kaushal also cheered him on. "Go AB!" he wrote, along with a fire emoji. Director Zoya Akhtar wrote, "I really want to watch this."

The spin-off, which also features Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role, is helmed by debutant director Diya Ghosh and written by Sujoy Ghosh. It is produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Sujoy Ghosh's Bound Script Production. In December, pictures of Abhishek from the sets of the film had leaked online.

 

