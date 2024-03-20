New Delhi: Ever since the trailer drop, Excel Entertainment's upcoming Madgaon Express has been eagerly looked up to by the masses to witness a power-packed punch of laughter. The makers have also kept the audience hooked by treating them with electrifying and entertaining songs from the film. Amid the rising excitement of the fans, director Hansal Mehta was also seen expressing his joy to witness the film.

Taking to his social media Hansal Mehta shared the poster of Madgaon Express and jotted down the caption - "This one is totally whacked out! @pratikgandhiofficial is an absolute riot. So are @divyenndu and @avinashtiwary15 Congratulations in advance @kunalkemmu Physical comedy isn't easy to pull off. You've cracked it and how!"

Taglined "Bachpan ke sapne…. lag gaye apne," "Madgaon Express" promises a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film is set to hit theaters on March 22, 2024, offering audiences a trip down memory lane.

Seems like the fever of Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express continuously taking over the heads of the masses. While the trailer left the masses impressed, it has also made celebrities go gaga over its humour quotient. Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen praising the debutant director Kunal Kemmu. She also praised the entire team including the cast and the producers for bringing such an entertaining film.

Actor Arjun Kapoor watched the film in the screening and is all praise about it on social media, Taking to the social media, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "What a blast this film is !!! Loved it... Have laughed so much and so happy to see an ensemble with great actors having fun on the big screen... @kunalkemmu u have killed it with ur unique voice and take on friendship and mayhem... @avinashtiwary15 @divyenndu @pratikgandhiofficial @upendralimaye @chhaya.kadam.75 & @norafatehi full marks to all of u for the energy madness and camaraderie u brought to the film... All the best to the team this one is worth watching on the big screen !!! @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @excelmovies @roo_cha"

Actress Malaika Arora heavily praised the film and wrote on her social media, saying "Havnt laughed so much in so long... a complete laugh riot of a film @kunalkemmu take a bow so well directed..... and of course such a fantastic cast n suoerbbbbb performances by @divyenndu @pratikgandhiofficial @avinashtiwary15... this is a must watch in a cinema hall....so go n enjoyyyyyyy!!!!! Awesome @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @norafatehi @excelmovies"

