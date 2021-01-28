Bollywood movies to look forward to in 2021 - Take a look!

Mumbai: Last year was a dark period for cinema-goers as theatres remained shut for months due to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic. Watching movies at home simply wasn’t as thrilling as viewing them on a big screen with rich surround sound. However, now that cinemas have opened for general audiences, there’s a ray of hope for 2021 to be a better year for Bollywood-lovers. Here is a list of upcoming Bollywood films to look forward to in 2021:

Gangubai Kathiawadi: The Alia Bhatt-starrer is a biographical crime film based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The plot revolves around the intriguing story of Gangubai Kothewali, of a brothel in Kamathipura - Mumbai’s red-light district. It is directed by renowned director Sanjay Leela Bhansali with Alia Bhatt as Gangubai.

Sardar Udham Singh: The movie revolves around a revolutionary Indian freedom fighter, Sardar Singh played by Vicky Kaushal. He is famously known for assassinating Michael O'Dwyer to avenge the deaths caused by him in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar. It is expected to release on 15 January 2021, coinciding with Makar Sankranti.

Pathan: With the release of Pathan around the corner, SRK fans are in for a treat as they will finally get to see him on the silver screen after almost two years! The film is expected to be an action-thriller set in the Middle-East.

‘83: Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 is a sports drama film about the story of India cricket team’s victory in the World Cup in 1983 with Ranveer Singh starring as Kapil Dev. It was supposed to release in 2020 but got postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic. Cricket fans should watch out for this upcoming film!

Rashmi Rocket: With Taapsee Pannu as lead, this female-centric film will show the story of an athlete who starts her journey in Gujarat and reaches international stadiums to represent her country as a runner. Needless to say, people call her ‘Rocket’ because of her phenomenal speed.