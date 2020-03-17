हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshay Kumar

Bollywood news: After 'Padmaavat', Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Prithviraj' draws Karni Sena's ire

Members of the outfit staged a stir at the shooting of 'Prithviraj' in Jaipur and asked the director to stop the shooting.

Bollywood news: After &#039;Padmaavat&#039;, Akshay Kumar-starrer &#039;Prithviraj&#039; draws Karni Sena&#039;s ire
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

Jaipur: The Karni Sena, which protested against Bollywood film "Padmaavat" over historic facts last year, has now asked the producers of "Prithviraj", an upcoming movie featuring Akshay Kumar, not to tamper with such facts.

Members of the outfit, led by its national president Mahipal Singh Makrana, staged a stir at the shooting of the film in Jamwaramgarh village, near here, on Saturday and asked the director, Chandra Prakash, to stop the shooting.

Prakash assured them that there was no tampering with historic facts in the film's script.

However, the Karni Sena demanded a written assurance.

Akshay Kumar was not shooting when the Karni Sena members staged the protest on Saturday.

"We held discussions with the director, Chandra Prakash, regarding the film's script today. We told him that no tampering with historic facts will be tolerated," Makrana said on Monday.

"Prithviraj Chauhan should not be portrayed as a lover in the film. The director has assured us that there is no such thing in the movie but we want a written assurance," he said.

Produced by Yashraj Films, "Prithviraj" is based on the life of Rajput ruler Prithviraj Chauhan.

Akshay KumarPrithvirajkarni senaPadmaavat
