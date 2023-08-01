trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2643373
Bollywood News: Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 Gets A Green Light From Censor Board With 'A' Certificate

Helmed by Amit Rai, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. It will face a big Bollywood clash with Sunny Deol’s upcoming action film ‘Gadar 2’.

 

Last Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 07:57 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Bollywood News: Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 Gets A Green Light From Censor Board With 'A' Certificate Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar-starrer 'OMG 2' has been finally passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the censor board has issued an ‘A’ (Adults Only) certificate to the film. "#Xclusiv... ‘OMG 2’ RUN TIME... #OMG2 certified ‘A’ by #CBFC on 31 July 2023. Duration: 156.10 min: sec [2 hours, 36 min, 10 sec]. #India. Theatrical release date: 11 Aug 2023. #AkshayKumar #PankajTripathi #YamiGautam," he wrote.


While the film was awaiting its certification, it was previously reported that the film's release date might be shifted. However, the film is now all set to be released in theatres on August 11.

Helmed by Amit Rai, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. It will face a big Bollywood clash with Sunny Deol’s upcoming action film ‘Gadar 2’.

'OMG 2' has been under the radar ever since the makers unveiled the film's posters and teaser. Several reports claimed that the film was put on hold by the censor board as the committee wanted to be extra cautious due to the film's religious theme.

'OMG 2' is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer 'OMG: Oh my God'. In the original film, Akshay essayed the character of Lord Krishna. In the new part, he will be seen essaying the role of Lord Shiva.

