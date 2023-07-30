trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2642232
NewsEntertainmentMovies
ROCKY AUR RANI KII PREM KAHAANI

Bollywood News: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Earns Rs. 11 Cr On Day 1

Karan Johar directed the movie after seven years of his last film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Reviews and word of mouth have been largely positive. In the film, fans can also see special appearances by Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday.

Last Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 12:39 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Bollywood News: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Earns Rs. 11 Cr On Day 1 Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' has received a flying start. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film minted Rs 11.10 crore on Day one at the box office. "#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani hits double digits on Day 1… Day 1 biz is clearly lopsided… The contribution from major centres [mainly multiplexes] is good, but Tier 2 and Tier 3 centres did not perform to optimum capacity… Fri Rs 11.10 cr. #India biz. #RRKPK needs to witness solid growth on Day 2 and 3… Not just metros, but mass pockets need to contribute big numbers too… The content is targeted at youth as well as families and if they come on board - in large numbers - only then will it make a difference to its total on Day 2 and 3," he tweed.

"The film enjoys strong word of mouth, but it needs to translate into footfalls and BO numbers…The growth on Day 2 - post 12 noon onwards - is most crucial," Adarsh added. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film also stars veteran stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. It hit the theatres on July 28.


Karan Johar directed the movie after seven years of his last film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Reviews and word of mouth have been largely positive. In the film, fans can also see special appearances by Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona