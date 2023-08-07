trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2645904
NewsEntertainmentMovies
ANUPAM KHER

Bollywood News: Anupam Kher, Mohit Raina To Team Up For Neeraj Pandey's series The Freelancer

As per a statement, 'The Freelancer' is based on the book - A Ticket to Syria by Shirish Thorat. Neeraj Pandey serves as the creator and showrunner of the series. Bhav Dhulia is directing it.

Last Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 05:12 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Bollywood News: Anupam Kher, Mohit Raina To Team Up For Neeraj Pandey's series The Freelancer Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, best known for his outstanding thrillers such as 'A Wednesday' and 'Special 26', is all set to come up with a new web series titled 'The Freelancer'. The project will star veteran actor Anupam Kher and Mohit Raina in the lead roles.

As per a statement, 'The Freelancer' is based on the book - A Ticket to Syria by Shirish Thorat. Neeraj Pandey serves as the creator and showrunner of the series. Bhav Dhulia is directing it.

Excited about it, Neeraj Pandey in a statement said, "The Freelancer is a high-scale thriller series that unfolds an extraordinary rescue operation of a young girl held against her will in a war-torn Syria. It's based on Shirish Thorat's book 'A Ticket To Syria', which narrates the true story of Aliya. The series is driven by a powerhouse ensemble cast with Mohit Raina essaying the role of the Freelancer, Anupam Kher as the analyst Dr Khan, Kashmira Pardesi as Aliya and other actors portraying unique characters. The series has been shot across multiple locations internationally and recreates a world that’s largely unexplored and unseen. Bhav Dhulia and the entire Friday Storytellers team have worked immensely hard putting this together, and I hope the audiences love it."

'The Freelancer' will stream on Disney+ Hotstar soon. Prior to 'The Freelancer', Neeraj Pandey delivered intriguing projects such as 'Special OPS' and 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter' on other OTT platforms.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train