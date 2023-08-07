Bollywood News: Anupam Kher, Mohit Raina To Team Up For Neeraj Pandey's series The Freelancer

Mumbai: Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, best known for his outstanding thrillers such as 'A Wednesday' and 'Special 26', is all set to come up with a new web series titled 'The Freelancer'. The project will star veteran actor Anupam Kher and Mohit Raina in the lead roles.

As per a statement, 'The Freelancer' is based on the book - A Ticket to Syria by Shirish Thorat. Neeraj Pandey serves as the creator and showrunner of the series. Bhav Dhulia is directing it.

Excited about it, Neeraj Pandey in a statement said, "The Freelancer is a high-scale thriller series that unfolds an extraordinary rescue operation of a young girl held against her will in a war-torn Syria. It's based on Shirish Thorat's book 'A Ticket To Syria', which narrates the true story of Aliya. The series is driven by a powerhouse ensemble cast with Mohit Raina essaying the role of the Freelancer, Anupam Kher as the analyst Dr Khan, Kashmira Pardesi as Aliya and other actors portraying unique characters. The series has been shot across multiple locations internationally and recreates a world that’s largely unexplored and unseen. Bhav Dhulia and the entire Friday Storytellers team have worked immensely hard putting this together, and I hope the audiences love it."



'The Freelancer' will stream on Disney+ Hotstar soon. Prior to 'The Freelancer', Neeraj Pandey delivered intriguing projects such as 'Special OPS' and 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter' on other OTT platforms.