Gulabo Sitabo

Bollywood News: 'Gulabo Sitabo' to stream with subtitles in 16 languages

The Shoojit Sircar directorial, which was scheduled to get a theatrical release, is headed to a streaming platform as cinema halls remain shut amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: The Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana starrer "Gulabo Sitabo" will premiere digitally with over 14 language subtitles, including Arabic, Russian, Polish and German.

The film will premiere with approximately 16 language subtitles. It will be available in Arabic, Russian, Polish, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Indonesian, Malay, Korean, Greek, Hebrew, Turkish along with English upon its release on June 12.

In "Gulabo Sitabo", scripted by Juhi Chaturvedi, Bachchan is seen as Mirza, landlord of an old dilapidated 'haveli' in the heart of Lucknow, named Fatima Mahal, while Ayushmann is his shrewd tenant, Baankey. Their situation is akin to that of Tom and Jerry, with witty banter adding to the quirk factor of the script.

The slice-of-life dramedy, which is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

 

 

