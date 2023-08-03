trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2643885
Bollywood News: Hrithik Roshan-Starrer 'Koi...Mil Gaya' To Re-release In Theatres As Film Clocks 20 Years

'Koi... Mil Gaya' won several accolades at the leading film awards in the year 2003. The film spawned a franchise, beginning with a sequel titled Krrish, which was released in 2006, followed by Krrish 3 in 2013.

Last Updated: Aug 03, 2023

Mumbai: How time flies! Hrithik Roshan-starrer sci-fi film 'Koi...Mil Gaya' is all set to clock 20 years on August 8.To date, the film is remembered for its unique concept -- courtesy, director Rakesh Roshan. Twenty years ago, he introduced us to an endearing alien "Jadoo" who changed the life of Hrithik's character Rohit Mehra in the film. The film starred Hrithik playing the role of a mentally challenged person whose life transforms after Jadoo, the alien enters his life. Interestingly, the makers have a special surprise in store for you all fans. 'Koi Mil Gaya' will be re-released in theatres on August 4 to mark the 20th anniversary of the film.

Sharing the update, trade analyst Taran Adarsh, on Wednesday, tweeted, "RAKESH ROSHAN - HRITHIK ROSHAN: ‘KOI MIL GAYA’ CELEBRATES 20TH ANNIVERSARY WITH RE-RELEASE ACROSS 30 CITIES… On the occasion of 20 years of #KoiMilGaya, the much-loved and hugely successful film is set to re-release at #PVR #INOX cinemas across 30 cities in #India from 4 Aug 2023. #KoiMilGaya continues to be remembered 20 years later due to the entertainment quotient, lilting soundtrack, powerful storytelling, #HrithikRoshan’s splendid act and of course, #Jaadoo."


The update has left fans nostalgic. "Wow...can't wait to relive my childhood memories," a social media user commented. "Could not be happier. Love this film," another one wrote. Preity Zinta and Rekha also starred in the film. Preity essayed the role of Hrithik's love interest and veteran actress Rekha was featured as Hrithik's mother.

'Koi... Mil Gaya' won several accolades at the leading film awards in the year 2003. The film spawned a franchise, beginning with a sequel titled Krrish, which was released in 2006, followed by Krrish 3 in 2013.

