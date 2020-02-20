Bollywood News: Kaamyaab new poster starring Sanjay Mishra shows different shades of an actor

New Delhi: Classic actor Sanjay Mishra will be next seen in 'Kaamyaab', a film which shows him as a superstar sidekick to the hero. The film has been directed by Hardik Mehta and features Mishra in the lead role.

After receiving positive feedback from the trailer release, the makers have now unveiled a new poster which shows Sanjay Mishra's different shades as an actor. Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the new poster.

He wrote: #SRK's Red Chillies presents #Kaamyaab... New poster... Stars #SanjayMishra and #DeepakDobriyal... Directed by Hardik Mehta... Produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra and Gaurav Verma... 6 March 2020 release.

#SRK's Red Chillies presents #Kaamyaab... New poster... Stars #SanjayMishra and #DeepakDobriyal... Directed by Hardik Mehta... Produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra and Gaurav Verma... 6 March 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/CnyowdpQ2p — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 20, 2020

'Kaamyaab' has been produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra, Gaurav Verma respectively. The dialogues are by Radhika Anand, Hardik Mehta and the music is composed by Rachita Arora.

Har Kisse Ke Hisse…Kaamyaab is slated to hit the screens on March 6, 2020.

The film has been written and directed by Hardik Mehta and also stars Deepak Dobriyal in an important role.