Bollywood News: Kay Kay Menon-Starrer ‘Love All' Features Real Sportspersons As Actors, Film Releases On THIS Date - Deets Inside

New Delhi: Actor Kay Kay Menon is all set to come up with his new film ‘Love-All.' Sharing his excitement about the movie, Menon told ANI, “This is the story of a middle-class family and the relationship between father and son. The badminton game is centre stage in this movie. Badminton has been presented in an authentic way. National and international players have acted.”

He said, “Love all is a word that is used when any racket sport starts. Every team has a score of zero-zero which is called love all. The referee says love all play. It is because of this that he has taken this title. Sports should be a part of everyone's life.” Talking about how this film relates to his life as a father and his son, he said, “I stick to the script. I have also become an evil person for some time in reel life, but it does not mean that I am evil in real life as well. Whatever the demand of the script is, it is the responsibility of the artist to play it and only appear in it.”

Menon spoke about his upcoming projects. He said, "We will start shooting for the next season of Special Ops very soon." Sudhanshu Sharma also shared details and his excitement about his movie. He said, "The true purpose of art is fulfilled only when we are able to bring social issues to our audience. Our effort is to make such a film for the first time in the world so that the messages related to sports can be targeted to our audience properly.”



He added, “While directing the film, we were thinking that instead of taking actors, why not have players as actors. It has probably not been used yet. In this movie, there was a challenge how players would act, but when we selected the players in the audition, we conducted workshops for them, which took almost one year, in which acting and sports were also included after that things became equal.”

He added, “The players have done such a natural job in this movie that even Mahesh Bhatt asked how can the actors play this sport so well. When I start thinking about a film and deciding its scale, then I felt that it is a big screen film as the movie was shot on a big sports ground so on that large scale with players, we thought to release it in theatres."

“It was no less challenging to cast the country's top-ranked players in the film and understand the technical side of the game while shooting all the sequences related to the game. But after seeing the realistic way in which this thrilling game was filmed, the country's famous badminton player and coach P. Gopichand agreed to be a presenter.”

‘Love-All’ is based on the emotional story of father-son. The film is a unique sports drama based on the badminton game. Apart from Kay Kay Menon, the movie stars Swastika Mukherjee, Sriswara, Sumit Arora, Ark Jain, Deep Rambhiya, Atul Srivastava, Robin Das, Alam, and Majel Vyas in pivotal roles.

Sudhanshu Sharma's 'Love-All' will release in theatres on August 25. It will be released in six Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bangla, and Odia.