Bollywood news - Love Aaj Kal box office report: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's film falls weak on Day 2

On its opening day, 'Love Aaj Kal' had earned 12.40 crore and now, the current total of the film stands at Rs 20.41 crore

New Delhi: 'Love Aaj Kal', Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's new film, failed to impress movie-goers on Day 2 of its run at the box office. The collections dipped on Saturday as the film minted Rs 8.01 crore, despite being a holiday. On its opening day, 'Love Aaj Kal' had earned 12.40 crore and now, the current total of the film stands at Rs 20.41 crore, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He also added that 'Love Aaj Kal' needs a 'miracle' on Day 3 for a decent total.

"'Love Aaj Kal' dips on Day 2... Shocking part is, the decline has come at metros/multiplexes, which is its target audience... Weak at Tier-2 cities as well as mass circuits... Needs a miracle to salvage the show on Day 3... Friday 12.40 crore, Saturday 8.01 crore. Total: Rs 20.41 crore," Taran Adarsh wrote.

'Love Aaj Kal' was Sara and Kartik's much-anticipated film of 2020. It tracks two love stories timed between 1990 and 2020. Actress Arushi Sharma also stars in a pivotal role in the film. 
 
'Love Aaj Kal' is directed by Imtiaz Ali, who also helmed the first installment in 2009, starring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan. 

