Bollywood News: Pulkit Samrat signs 2 movie deal, 'Suswagatam Khushamadeed' promises to lift your spirits!

Mumbai: During this extremity caused by the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, when the world is pushed to its brim actor Pulkit Samrat’s upcoming film 'Suswagatam Khushamadeed' intends to spread a message of love, friendship and compassion: elements that glue society together.

Meta4films & Insite India have signed Pulkit for two films and the first to go on the floor will be 'Suswagatam Khushamameed', written by Manish Kishore and to be directed by Dhiraj Kumar. It will be extensively shot in Delhi and Lucknow and will be co-produced by Yellow Ant Productions.

Confirming the news, Pulkit stated “the film has all the elements to both entertain viewers with humour and engages them emotionally. I’m waiting to see my character pop off the paper, come alive and spread love.”

Dhiraj Kumar added “It’s certainly going to be a wholesome entertainer with an underlying message of Social harmony and how love triumphs over all manmade disparates. My challenge will be to assimilate the varied etiquettes and culture of both cities through the characters and extract humour from it. Manish has written a beautiful script and it’s my responsibility now to translate it on to screen as beautifully. Having Pulkit on board to play the lead is an added advantage as he hails from Delhi and is well versed with its discrete lingo and culture.”