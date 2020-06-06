Bollywood News: Ranveer Singh not to star in Allu Arjun's Telugu hit 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Hindi remake

New Delhi: Ever since rumours of Bollywood's one of the most versatile actors, Ranveer Singh starring in the Hindi remake of Telugu superhit 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' piqued, fans couldn't keep calm. However, it has now been learnt that contrary to reports, Ranveer is not doing the film.

The actor, who has Kabir Khan's sports drama '83, Karan Johar's period drama 'Takht' and 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar in the line-up, has his kitty full right now and is not onboard the south remake which had superstar Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the original. It is helmed by Trivikram Srinivas and released in January this year.

A trade source reveals, “Ranveer was never doing this film. It was never on his radar given his massive line-up of movies.”

Amid the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, movie releases and shooting were halted and the nation went for a complete lockdown. With relaxations in place now and slowly life moving back to normal gear, the actor might be announcing his upcoming projects soon.