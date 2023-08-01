Bollywood News: Rapper Raftaar Is All Set To Make His Acting Debut With Comedy Series 'Bajao,' Watch Teaser

New Delhi: Rapper Raftaar, who is known for tracks such as 'Baje Re Andhadhun', 'Mantoiyat', 'Ghana Kasoota', 'Dhaakad', is set to make his acting debut, and it's something that he always wanted to do.

The rapper, who will be soon seen showcasing his acting chops with the webseries 'Bajao', spoke about checking all boxes as an artiste.

The series also came in like a full circle moment for him as the streaming show has been directed by the same set of directors with whom he shot a music video about seven years back.



Touted to be a laugh riot, ‘Bajao’ is a coming of age, bromance-comedy, set up in Delhi.

The show explores the funny and wacky world of the Punjabi music industry which is extremely colourful and comes with a host of atrangi characters and swanky rappers.

Thrilled about his acting debut, the rapper shared: “I have always wanted to check all the boxes as an artist, and being able to act was one of them. This was a coming full circle moment for me since the directors (Shiv Varma and Saptaraj Chakraborty) are the same people I shot a music video with 7 years ago.”

Directed by Shiva Varma and Saptaraj Chakraborty, ‘Bajao’ presents a crazy comedy driven by three boys amid the pressures of making it and surviving in the “Punjabi music world”.

The show, which has a lot of satirical entertainment, is overloaded with mishaps and madness.

Produced by Jio Studios, ‘Bajao’ will premiere on Jio Cinema on August 25.