Bollywood News: Shah Rukh Khan Gives Witty Reply To Fan Asking For 'Jawan 2', Says 'Bachche Ki Jaan Loge Kya'

Mumbai: Actor Shah Rukh Khan surely knows how to win hearts not only by his performance but with witty and interesting answers. On Sunday, SRK gave a hilarious reply to one of his fans who asked about ‘Jawan 2’. King Khan conducted #AskSRK where a user asked him, “@iamsrk Jawan 2 kab aayega? #AskSRK #Jawan.” To which, Witty King replied, “Pehle yeh waali toh dekh lo….bachche ki jaan loge kya??!! #Jawan.”

Apart from hilarious responses, SRK taught one of the users a lesson, who took dig at the advance booking of ‘Jawan’. “#Jawan ka Kitna Booking Cooperate hai aur Kitna real? #AskSRK,” user asked. Shah Rukh responded, “Yeh social media waali ghatia baatein mat karo yaar. Have positive thoughts and good feelings for all. Better for life. #Jawan.”

During the session, the ‘Don’ actor also said Few words for legendary actor Kamal Haasan. A user asked him,” Few words for legend #KamalHasan @iamsrk #AskSRK.” To which SRK responded, “He is too kind and a friend and inspiration for every actor. #Jawan.” Coming back to ‘Jawan’, the ‘Pathaan’ actor shared details about the movie and his roles.



When a fan asked, “#Jawan me aakhir kitne role hai I’m confused !jitne roles hai Uske utne times multiply karke dekhuga ? Haina @iamsrk.” SRK, who loves to tease his fans said, “Pehle bolta chaar paanch role aur badha set!! Ha ha. Enjoy #Jawan.” Endless questions of curious SRK’s fans. Another one, “You are the best..hoping #Jawan will bring a revolution for the better.”

Sharing the details, he said, “#Jawan is a mix of mass and international class in terms of action. With some really cool Background music! #Jawan.” Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer of the movie which left the fans go gaga over the Shah Rukh’s looks and dialogues. The trailer showed SRK hijacking a train and operating a team of six women as they pulled off different heists around the country. Seems like SRK is playing a double role in the film as he was spotted acing different avatars. Nayanthara plays a cop tasked with tracking down the vigilante. In the trailer, we can also see her romancing SRK. Clearly, the makers have kept plot details under wraps.

Antagonist Vijay Sethupathi's glimpses in the trailer amped up the audience's curiosity for sure. Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Ridhi Dogra are also featured in the trailer which is packed with some jaw-dropping action scenes.The trailer promises a mass entertainer with seeti-maar dialogues. “Bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar (Before touching the son, talk to his father)," this dialogue of SRK in trailer sure gave a hint at what amazing filmy surprise SRK has in store for moviegoers.

Not only this dialogue but other one that made fans wait for the response in reference to actor Alia Bhatt. The film is all set to hit the cinemas on September 7. Apart from this, SRK will also be seen in director Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film ‘Dunki’ opposite Taapsee Pannu. The official release date of ‘Dunki’ is still awaited.