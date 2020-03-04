Bollywood news: Sidharth Malhotra announces next project - action flick in double role

New Delhi: `Marjaavaan` actor Sidharth Malhotra on Wednesday announced his next project which will be an action flick produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani.

The actor took to Instagram to make an announcement about the untitled film in which he will be seen essaying a double role. The film is a remake of Tamil blockbuster film `Thadar` which released in 2019.

Sidharth posted a picture of himself posing with the producers of the film."Double trouble! Excited to be a part of this ultimate entertaining thriller, in association with @bhushankumar, @muradkhetani and @v__________k. See you at the movies on 20th November 2020," he wrote along with the picture.

Later, co-producer Kumar also took to Twitter to announce that the action sequence is based on true events and will go on the floors in May this year.

"Elated to announce my next collaboration with @MuradKhetani starring @SidMalhotra. The film which is an action thriller inspired by true events is all set to go on floors this May and release on 20th November 2020," tweeted Kumar.

The film will be helmed by Vardhan Ketkar and will hit the theatres on 20 November 2020.