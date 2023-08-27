Mumbai: Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' continues to achieve new heights as the movie has now become the third highest-grossing Hindi film. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared, "CROSSES 'KGF 2', NEXT ‘BAAHUBALI 2’… After crossing *lifetime biz* of #Dangal, #Gadar2 overtakes #KGF2 #Hindi… #Gadar2 is now THIRD HIGHEST GROSSING #Hindi film in #India… Continues to smash #BO records at mass sectors… [Week 3] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 13.75 cr. Total: Rs 439.95 cr. #India biz."

'Gadar 2' has already entered the 400 crore club and Sunny Deol expressed his gratitude by recording a video while on a flight. He just took to his Instagram handle and thanked moviegoers for showering love. In the video, Sunny said "First and foremost thank you all. I never imagined you guys would like Gadar 2 so much. We have crossed 400 crores because of you all."

Taking to Instagram handle, trade analyst Taran Adarsh earlier shared the details and wrote, "400 NOT OUT… #Gadar2 begins its momentous journey to ₹ 500 cr Club… Is a ONE-HORSE RACE in mass pockets / #Hindi heartland, which is adding to its big, fat total… [Week 2] Fri 20.50 cr, Sat 31.07 cr, Sun 38.90 cr, Mon 13.50 cr, Tue 12.10 cr. Total: ₹ 400.70 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."



Helmed by Anil Sharma, ‘Gadar 2' is a sequel to the hit film which was released in theatres in 2001. In the film. Sunny Deol played

the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947.

'Gadar 2' follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.