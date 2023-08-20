Bollywood News: Sushmita Sen Expresses Gratitude As 'Taali' Receives Applauds

Mumbai: Actor Sushmita Sen on Saturday expressed heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming response of the audience to her recently released web series series ‘Taali’.'Taali' is a biopic of transgender activist Gauri Sawant in which Sushmita Sen essays the titular role.

Taking to Instagram, Sushmita shared a picture and wrote, “This happiness is a vibe!! And YOU are the reason!!! Thank you all for the love, respect & appreciation you’ll have been showering on #Taali. On behalf of #teamtaali @shreegaurisawant @ravijadhavofficial @gseamsak @afeefanadiadwala @officialjiocinema @kshitijpatwardhan the amazing cast & crew & of course #yourstruly ….Our DEEPEST GRATITUDE!!!. The calls, the messages, the posts, the stories, the flowers, the love notes. All forever cherished!!! Thank you for opening your hearts!!! The world needs it!!! #trulyoverwhelmed I love you guys!!!! #duggadugga.”

The trailer shed light on the trials and tribulations of Shreegauri Sawant’s life, her daring transformation from Ganesh to Gauri and the discrimination she was subjected to because of that; her fearless journey towards motherhood, and the audacious battle that led to the inclusion and identification of the third gender on every official document in India. Coupled with an inspirational storyline, the series hits the right chords with some thought-provoking dialogues.

Created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, directed by National award-winning director Ravi Jadhav, written by Kshitij Patwardhan, and produced by Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar (GSEAMS Production) and Afeefa Nadiadwala.

Born as Ganesh and raised in Pune, Shreegauri Sawant is a transgender activist from Mumbai. She was one of the petitioners in the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) case of 2013, in connection with which the Supreme Court recognised persons belonging to the transgender community as the third gender. The landmark verdict was delivered in 2014. The series is streaming on the OTT platform Jio Cinema.