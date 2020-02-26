Bollywood news: Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship struggles at the box office

New Delhi: 'Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship', which is Vicky Kaushal's first film after the blockbuster 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', has failed to impress the cine-goers and thus, is struggling hard to make money at the box office. As per the latest trends revealed by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'Bhoot' has earned Rs 20.78 crore in five days.

The opening day collections were recorded at 5.10 crore, over the weekend, it minted over Rs 11 crore and on Monday and Tuesday, the earnings were close to Rs 2 crore, respectively.

"'Bhoot' is steady on the lower side... Select metros contributing to its revenue... Eyes Rs 24 cr+ total in Week 1... Fri 5.10 cr, Sat 5.52 cr, Sun 5.74 cr, Mon 2.32 cr, Tue 2.10 cr. Total: Rs 20.78 cr," read Taran Adarsh's tweet.

See how 'Bhoot' has fared at the box office:

'Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship' follows a couple on an abandoned ship lying static on a beach. It is based on a true incident that took place in Mumbai. Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana star in pivotal roles in the film. It has been directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and co-produced by Karan Johar.

Vicky Kaushal's film clashed at the box office with Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan', which is at Rs 39.60 crore currently.