हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood news: Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship struggles at the box office

The opening day collections of 'Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship' were recorded at 5.10 crore, over the weekend, it minted over Rs 11 crore and on Monday and Tuesday, the earnings were close to Rs 2 crore, respectively. 

Bollywood news: Vicky Kaushal&#039;s Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship struggles at the box office

New Delhi: 'Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship', which is Vicky Kaushal's first film after the blockbuster 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', has failed to impress the cine-goers and thus, is struggling hard to make money at the box office. As per the latest trends revealed by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'Bhoot' has earned Rs 20.78 crore in five days.  

The opening day collections were recorded at 5.10 crore, over the weekend, it minted over Rs 11 crore and on Monday and Tuesday, the earnings were close to Rs 2 crore, respectively. 

"'Bhoot' is steady on the lower side... Select metros contributing to its revenue... Eyes Rs 24 cr+ total in Week 1... Fri 5.10 cr, Sat 5.52 cr, Sun 5.74 cr, Mon 2.32 cr, Tue 2.10 cr. Total: Rs 20.78 cr," read Taran Adarsh's tweet.

See how 'Bhoot' has fared at the box office:

'Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship' follows a couple on an abandoned ship lying static on a beach. It is based on a true incident that took place in Mumbai. Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana star in pivotal roles in the film. It has been directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and co-produced by Karan Johar.

Vicky Kaushal's film clashed at the box office with Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan', which is at Rs 39.60 crore currently.

Tags:
Vicky KaushalBhoot: Part One - The Haunted ShipBhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship box office reportBhoot box office
Next
Story

BL Awards 2020: 45 categories, 1 unforgettable event - check out the entire list of nominations from the BollywoodLife.com Awards

Must Watch

PT3M28S

Watch: Ground report from Delhi's Khajuri Khas