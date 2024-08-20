Bollywood Songs That Add A Touch Of Divine Magic To Your Janmashtami Celebrations

New Delhi: Celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna, this Janmashtami, let’s infuse the atmosphere with a profound sense of excitement and devotion and honour this auspicious occasion by immersing ourselves in the rich and vibrant world of Bollywood music.

Here is a selection of Bollywood music that will infuse your Janmashtami celebration with a touch of divine magic:

1. Yashomati Maiya Se Bole Nandlala - Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978)

Janmashtami seems incomplete without listening to or humming this beautiful and heartfelt song Yashomati Maiya Se Bole Nandlala from the 1978 classic 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram'. It features actress Padmini Kolhapure as a child artiste. The divine bhajan has been sung by the late Lata Mangeshkar and Manna Dey. Pandit Narendra Sharma wrote the lyrics and the iconic Laxmikant-Pyarelal gave the music to this timeless Krishna song.

2. Woh Kisna Hai - Kisna (2005)

Janmashtami without this song feels incomplete—its absence leaves a gap in the celebration that can only be filled by its melodious presence. This popular track from Vivek Oberoi’s film, ‘Kisna’ is a fan favourite and is perfect for celebrating this occasion.

3. Go Go Govinda - Oh My God (2012)

This Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal starrer film, Oh My God! Song features the famous matki-phod ritual done during Janmashtami, making it another unforgettable addition to the celebrations.

4. Radha Kaise Na Jale - Lagaan (2001)

Sung by the legendary singer Asha Bhosale and Udit Narayan, composed by Oscar-winner musician A.R Rahman and featuring actors Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh, the song was a massive hit when it was first released in 2001.

5. Maiyya Yashoda - Hum Saath - Saath Hain (1999)

Sung by Anuradha Paudwal and Alka Yagnik, ‘Maiyya Yashoda’ from ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ beautifully honors Lord Krishna's mother, Yashoda. The song's touching melody has captivated audiences, earning over 823 million views on YouTube.

6. Radhe Radhe - Dream Girl (2019)

The dance track from Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha’s comedy film ‘Dream Girl’ is a fresh tribute to Lord Krishna. Sung by Meet Bros and Amit Gupta, this lively song beautifully depicts the romantic tale of Radha and Krishna. Be sure to add this vibrant track to your Janmashtami playlist for a perfect blend of celebration and devotion.