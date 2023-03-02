Bollywood's Powerhouse Rajkummar Rao Announces His Next 'Srikanth Bolla' 'SRI,' Fans Are Excited

New Delhi: Powerhouse performer of Bollywood, Rajkummar Rao now announced a new project with Tushar Hiranandani titled 'Srikanth Bolla' 'SRI'. The internet has expressed its excitement about this news and everyone is buzzing about how Rajkummar Rao is always having his hands full with content-rich films.

Rajkummar Rao took to his social media and shared the news with the caption, "The inspiring story of Srikanth Bolla #SRI all set to release 15th September 2023!"

Congratulatory messages are pouring at the moment this film was announced. Rajkummar Rao recently bagged the honor of 'Best Actor Award - Jury' for Badhaai Do & Monica Oh My Darling. The actor has been on a roll with a promising 2022 & 2023 looks like yet another rich year for the actor. His critically acclaimed film Kai Po Che also completed ten remarkable years recently.

The film co-starrs Alaya F, Jyotika and Sharad Kelkar. The film will have a nationwide release on 15th September 2023.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series Presents a T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP. SRI is directed by Tushar Hiranandani, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar & Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani.

Rajkummar Rao also has promising projects such as Bheed, Stree 2, & Mr & Mrs. Mahi in the pipeline.