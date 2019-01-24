Bombay HC gives green signal to Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika' release

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut's ambitious project 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' has got a big relief from the Bombay High Court. The court has refused to stay the release of the film after a petition was filed by a person named Vivek Tambe alleging that historical facts have been distorted by the makers.

The HC ruling comes as a big breather for the makers as the period drama is set to hit the screens on January 25, 2019. The petitioner alleged that the character of Rani Laxmibai has been shown in an objectionable manner.

However, the movie will have a smooth release now.

Kangana Ranaut will be seen playing the titular role of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. The actress has worked hard for acing her part with rigourous horse riding and sword fighting training keeping her busy.

The film is based on the life of warrior princess Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi.

The period drama will showcase the tough life of Rani Laxmibai and her war against the British East India Company during the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

It has been directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and Kangana Ranaut. It is produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain & Nishant Pitti. Kangana plays the titular role of freedom fighter Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi.