Boney Kapoor Remembers Sridevi As Mr India Completes 36 Years

It has been over three and a half decades since Anil Kapoor and late actress Sridevi's iconic film Mr India hit theatres and went on to create history in Bollywood. Mr India not only became the second-highest grossing film of that time but also continued to remain a crowd-puller, thanks to the legendary characters played by Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and Amrish Puri as Mogambo. With that said, it has been 36 years since the film was released and it wouldn't be wrong to say that its songs and dialogues are still fan favourites.

As Mr India completes 36 years, producer Boney Kapoor went down the memory lane and he recalled some "cherished memories" from the days of the film's shoot. Boney Kapoor, who was the producer of the 1987 film, shared a video featuring some BTS pictures from the film's sets.

"The watch of invisibility turns 36! Cherished memories of Mr. India, a film that has gained the adulation of India and Indians and has become a cult classic over the decades," the caption of his post read. Fans immediately reacted to the post with fire and red heart emojis.

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor has reshared the post on her Instagram Stories. Khushi will make her Bollywood debut with The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar.

About Mr India

Directed by Shekhar Kapur and produced by Boney Kapoor, Mr India was a hit. The credit goes to its unique superhero concept that came with a proper blend of science fiction, action and comedy. Anil Kapoor who played the lead role of Arun, a man who finds his late father's invisible watch was paired with Sridevi as Seema. The film shows how he goes on to retaliate against a local gangster, Mogambo.

Apart from the film and its engaging content, the iconic songs 'Hawa Hawai' and 'Kate Nahi Kat Te' have also become synonymous with Bollywood nostalgia. The film also featured late actor Satish Kaushik in the prominent role of Calender.