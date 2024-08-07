Border 2: Ayushmann Khurrana Rejects Sunny Deol Starrer Due To This Reason?

Mumbai: After the smashing comeback with Gadar 2, Sunny Deol is all set for Border 2. The fans of the action star are eagerly waiting for him to arrive and conquer like never before. The makers are right now lining up good actors for the film and one of them was Ayushmann Khurrana. As per reports in Midday. Ayushmann Khurrana was in talks to play a soldier in a sequel. The reports even claimed that Ayushmann was very keen on collaborating but seems like the actor has 'felt unsure' of his positioning in the ensemble cast led by Sunny Deol and has opted out of the film. Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Dream Girl 2 and the film didn't manage to create a mark like his original film.

Talking about Border 2, Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh too has been approached by the makers to star in the film. However, there has been confirmation about the same. The reports in HT states nothing is confirmed yet when it comes to casting Diljit in the film. But definitely it will be a treat to see Diljit and Sunny together as they both have a very strong fan following in North India.

Sunny Deol has announced Border 2 a few months ago and the fans were thrilled with the smashing announcement. Sharing the glimpse of Border 2 Sunny took to his Instagram and wrote, "Ek fauji apne 27 saal purane waade ko pura karne, aa raha hai phirse. India’s biggest war film, #Border2.Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta & Nidhi Dutta will be directed by Anurag Singh".

Sunny witnessed success after 22 years with Gadar 2 and he was overwhelmed with all the love from the fans. The Deol family has been entertaining the audience for decades and they are back with a bang all over again.