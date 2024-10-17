Box-Office Clash Of 2025: The Delhi Files And War 2 To Hit Screens On Independence Day

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s highly anticipated film The Delhi Files, the concluding chapter of the successful trilogy that began with The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files, is gearing up for a monumental box office showdown with the second instalment of the spy verse War 2 on August 15, 2025.

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film promises to delve into the intricacies of a significant chapter in India’s history, paralleling the gripping narratives of its predecessors. The buzz surrounding the film has been palpable ever since its announcement before The Tashkent Files, signalling a well-planned culmination of the trilogy.

However, the release date of The Delhi Files is clashing with the sequel of the 2019 release War 2 which introduced audiences to a thrilling spy verse. The clash of these two powerhouse films is generating excitement across the industry and among audiences, setting the stage for an electrifying Independence Day.

As the release date approaches, all eyes will be on the box office figures to see which film captures the audience's heart. With both The Delhi Files and War 2 promising compelling stories and strong performances, moviegoers are in for a treat coming August.