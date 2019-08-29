Box-office pressure depends on the film: Richa Chadha

close

Richa Chadha

Actress Richa Chadha says that box-office pressure depends entirely depends on the project.

Mumbai: Actress Richa Chadha says that box-office pressure depends entirely depends on the project.

Asked if she feels pressurised over box-office numbers, Richa told IANS: "Well, it depends on the film. For 'Fukrey' I was feeling pressure for box-office numbers because it was a commercial film. It was a comedy and a youth film. But when I have 'Masaan' releasing, I don't take box-office pressure because the ecosystem is not designed for a film at that scale to touch a (Rs) 100 (crore benchmark). Rather, what it does stays memorable, relevant and it just becomes a piece of art. It is just a gift that keeps giving. So, it entirely depends on the project." 

On the acting front, the 32-year-old actress will next be seen in "Section 375".

The film is based on Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code and Richa plays a public prosecutor fighting to get justice for her client, who claims she was raped by a filmmaker (played by Rahul Bhatt), who is defended by Akshaye Khanna's character in court. 

