Box office report: Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal' trends on weekdays, crosses Rs 100 crore-mark

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar's Independence Day-special release 'Mission Mangal' has earned over Rs 100 crore at the box office within just six days of its release. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports that the film is trending even on weekdays and it will soon 'challenge' the lifetime business of Akshay's blockbuster 'Kesari', which hit the screens this March.

As of now, the current total of 'Mission Mangal' stands at Rs 114.39 crore. On Tuesday, it earned Rs 7.92 crore and Monday's collections were recorded at Rs 8.91 crore.

Taran Adarsh also predicted that 'Mission Mangal' will cross Rs 127 crore in Week 1.

"'MissionMangal' is trending very well on weekdays... Should comfortably cross Rs 127 crore in extended Week 1... Will challenge lifetime business of 'Kesari' in Week 2... Thursday 29.16 crore, Friday 17.28 crore, Saturday 23.58 crore, Sun 27.54 crore, Monday 8.91 crore, Tuesday 7.92 crore. Total: Rs 114.39 crore," read Taran Adarsh's tweet.

'Mission Mangal', directed by Jagan Shakti, is based on Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) successful mission to Mars.

It opened to positive reviews from the critics and as well as the audiences. The Day 1 business of 'Mission Mangal' was recorded at Rs 29.16 crore.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, 'Mission Mangal' features actors like Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, HG Dattatreya and Vikram Gokhale.

'Mission Mangal' clashed at the box office with John Abraham's 'Batla House', which currently stands at Rs 57.82 crore.