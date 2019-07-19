Box Office report: Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15' earns over Rs 60 crore

New Delhi: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15' is maintaining its hold at the box offices in its third week, despite the release of new films. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports that 'Article 15' has so far earned over Rs 60 crore. On Thursday, the film added Rs 65 lakh to its total collection.

"'Article 15' is maintaining well, despite new films and holdover titles grabbing a chunk of screens/shows and eating into its biz... [Week 3] Fri 1.25 cr, Sat 2.15 cr, Sun 2.15 cr, Mon 75 lacs, Tue 70 lacs, Wed 70 lacs, Thu 65 lacs. Total: 60.78 cr. India biz," read Taran Adarsh's tweet.

#Article15 is maintaining well, despite new films and holdover titles grabbing a chunk of screens/shows and eating into its biz... [Week 3] Fri 1.25 cr, Sat 2.15 cr, Sun 2.15 cr, Mon 75 lacs, Tue 70 lacs, Wed 70 lacs, Thu 65 lacs. Total: 60.78 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 19, 2019

Ayushmann's film earned Rs 34.21 crore in Week 1, Rs 18.22 crore in Week 2 and Rs 8.35 crore in Week 3.

Here's the week-wise report of its business:

#Article15 biz at a glance...

Week 1: 34.21 cr

Week 2: 18.22 cr

Week 3: 8.35 cr

Total: 60.78 cr

India biz.

HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 19, 2019

'Article 15' competed at the box office with Shahid Kapoor's blockbuster 'Kabir Singh' and last week, Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' also got into the race.

The plot of 'Article 15' is based on the Indian Constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth. Ayushmann plays a cop in the film.

'Article 15' also stars Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles.

The film has been directed by Anubhav Sinha.