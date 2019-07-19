close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
article 15

Box Office report: Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15' earns over Rs 60 crore

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15' is maintaining its hold at the box offices in its third week, despite the release of new films. 'Article 15' earned Rs 34.21 crore in Week 1, Rs 18.22 crore in Week 2 and Rs 8.35 crore in Week 3. 

Box Office report: Ayushmann Khurrana&#039;s &#039;Article 15&#039; earns over Rs 60 crore

New Delhi: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15' is maintaining its hold at the box offices in its third week, despite the release of new films. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports that 'Article 15' has so far earned over Rs 60 crore. On Thursday, the film added Rs 65 lakh to its total collection.

"'Article 15' is maintaining well, despite new films and holdover titles grabbing a chunk of screens/shows and eating into its biz... [Week 3] Fri 1.25 cr, Sat 2.15 cr, Sun 2.15 cr, Mon 75 lacs, Tue 70 lacs, Wed 70 lacs, Thu 65 lacs. Total:  60.78 cr. India biz," read Taran Adarsh's tweet.

Ayushmann's film earned Rs 34.21 crore in Week 1, Rs 18.22 crore in Week 2 and Rs 8.35 crore in Week 3. 

Here's the week-wise report of its business:

'Article 15' competed at the box office with Shahid Kapoor's blockbuster 'Kabir Singh' and last week, Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' also got into the race. 

The plot of 'Article 15' is based on the Indian Constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth. Ayushmann plays a cop in the film.

'Article 15' also stars Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles. 

The film has been directed by Anubhav Sinha. 

Tags:
article 15Ayushmann Khurrana Article 15article 15 box office report
Next
Story

Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh refuses to slow down, records excellent numbers in fourth week

Must Watch

PT34M39S

Another Air Strike on Pakistan?