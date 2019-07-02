Box Office Report: Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15' passes Monday test, inches closer to Rs 25 crore

New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15', which released to positive reviews, had a 'super strong' Monday and earned Rs 3.97 crore, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported. The film is now inching closer to the Rs 25 crore-mark at the box office and currently stands at Rs 24.01 crore.

'Article 15' also 'braved the Kabir Singh juggernaut and heavy rains in Mumbai', Taran Adarsh added to his tweet and said that the film might be able to earn close to Rs 34 crore at the end of Week 1. 'Kabir Singh' is Shahid Kapoor's film with Kiara Advani and it has earned over Rs 190 crore at the box office.

"Article 15 is super strong on the crucial Monday... Braves Kabir Singh juggernaut + torrential rains in Mumbai, yet stays solid at key metros... Eyes Rs 34 crore [+/-] in Week 1... Friday 5.02 crore, Saturday 7.25 crore, Sunday 7.77 crore, Monday 3.97 crore. Total: Rs 24.01 crore," read his tweet.

The plot of 'Article 15' is based on the Indian Constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth. Ayushmann plays a cop in the film.

'Article 15' also stars Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles.