Box Office Report: Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' is 'super-strong', earns Rs 80 crore

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30', which released two Fridays ago, stayed 'super-strong' on Day 14 of its release and currently stands at Rs 80.36 crore, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports.

The business of the film should witness 'significant growth' over the weekend and Adarsh predicted that 'Super 30' will cross the 100 crore-mark in Week 2. On Friday, the film earned Rs 4.51 crore.

"'Super 30' is super-strong on [second] Friday... Business should witness significant growth on [second] Saturday and Sunday... Will comfortably cross Rs 100 crore-mark in Week 2... Friday Rs 4.51 crore. Total: Rs 80.36 crore," he tweeted.

#Super30 is super-strong on [second] Fri... Biz should witness significant growth on [second] Sat and Sun... Will comfortably cross cr mark in Week 2... [Week 2] Fri 4.51 cr. Total: 80.36 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 20, 2019

Meanwhile, in the international market, 'Super 30' is struggling to make a mark. Here's a compiled data:

#Super30 is struggling in international markets... #Overseas day-wise data...

Day 1: 902k

Day 2: 795k

Day 3: 549k

Day 4: 251k

Day 5: 355k

Day 6: 222k

Day 7: 187k

Total: $ 3.261 million [ 22.47 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 20, 2019

'Super 30', directed by Vikas Bahl, is based on the story of mathematician Anand Kumar, who trains 30 underprivileged students for IIT-JEE entrance under his Super 30 programme. Hrithik plays the math wizard.

The film is supported by actors like Mrunal Thakur, Aditya Shrivastava, Virendra Saxena, Pankaj Tripathi and Amit Sadh.

'Super 30' has been collectively produced by Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment.

Hrithik's 'Super 30' has been made tax-free in Bihar, from where Anand Kumar hails and a similar decision was also taken by the Rajasthan government.