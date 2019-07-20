close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
super 30 box office report

Box Office Report: Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' is 'super-strong', earns Rs 80 crore

Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30', currently stands at Rs 80.36 crore. The business of the film should witness 'significant growth' over the weekend, predicted a trade analyst. 

Box Office Report: Hrithik Roshan&#039;s &#039;Super 30&#039; is &#039;super-strong&#039;, earns Rs 80 crore
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@hrithikroshan

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30', which released two Fridays ago, stayed 'super-strong' on Day 14 of its release and currently stands at Rs 80.36 crore, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports. 

The business of the film should witness 'significant growth' over the weekend and Adarsh predicted that 'Super 30' will cross the 100 crore-mark in Week 2. On Friday, the film earned Rs 4.51 crore. 

"'Super 30' is super-strong on [second] Friday... Business should witness significant growth on [second] Saturday and Sunday... Will comfortably cross Rs 100 crore-mark in Week 2... Friday Rs 4.51 crore. Total: Rs 80.36 crore," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, in the international market, 'Super 30' is struggling to make a mark. Here's a compiled data:

'Super 30', directed by Vikas Bahl, is based on the story of mathematician Anand Kumar, who trains 30 underprivileged students for IIT-JEE entrance under his Super 30 programme. Hrithik plays the math wizard.  

The film is supported by actors like Mrunal Thakur, Aditya Shrivastava, Virendra Saxena, Pankaj Tripathi and Amit Sadh. 

'Super 30' has been collectively produced by Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment. 

Hrithik's 'Super 30' has been made tax-free in Bihar, from where Anand Kumar hails and a similar decision was also taken by the Rajasthan government. 

Tags:
super 30 box office reportHrithik Roshan Super 30Super 30Hrithik Roshan
Next
Story

The Lion King day 1 collections: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan roars as Simba at Box Office

Must Watch

PT6M39S

News50: Watch top news headlines of the day