Box Office report: Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' remains 'strong', earns Rs 104 crore

Over the weekend, 'Super 30' earned close to Rs 10 crore and on Monday, it added Rs 3.60 crore to its total collection.

Box Office report: Hrithik Roshan&#039;s &#039;Super 30&#039; remains &#039;strong&#039;, earns Rs 104 crore

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' added Rs 3.60 crore to its total collections on Monday, making the current total to Rs 104.18 crore. The film remained 'strong' on second Monday and according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the key contributing places are Mumbai and Delhi/Uttar Pradesh. 

Over the weekend, 'Super 30' earned close to Rs 10 crore and first Friday's collections were recorded at Rs 4.52 crore. 

"'Super 30' remains strong on [second] Mon... Circuit-wise, Mumbai [₹ 32.55 cr] and DelhiUP [₹ 21.39 cr] are key contributors, followed by Punjab [₹ 9.03 cr] and Mysore [₹ 6.45 cr]... [Week 2] Fri 4.52 cr, Sat 8.53 cr, Sun 11.68 cr, Mon 3.60 cr. Total: ₹ 104.18 cr. India biz," read Taran Adarsh's tweet.

'Super 30' chronicles the life story of Anand Kumar, a Patna based-mathematician, who tutors underprivileged children for IIT-JEE exams. Hrithik plays Anand Kumar in the Vikas Bahl-directed film. 

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, 'Super 30' also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh, Pankaj Tripathi and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles.

'Super 30' has been made tax-free in Bihar and Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. 

As of now, it is competing at the box office with 'Kabir Singh', 'Article 15' and 'The Lion King'. 

