Box Office report: Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' stays 'steady', earns Rs 127 crore

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' shows no sign of slowing down at the box office and the film's current total now stands at Rs 127.32 crore, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports.

"'Super 30' is steady on third Monday," he wrote, adding that it earned Rs 1.39 crore yesterday. Over the weekend, Hrithik's film made close to Rs 10 crore and is expected to earn over Rs 130 crore by the end of this week.

It is competing at the box office with Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's 'Judgementall Hai Kya' and earlier releases like 'Kabir Singh' and 'The Lion King'.

"'Super 30 is steady on (third) Monday... Should cross Rs 130 crore by the end of Week 3...(Week 3) Friday Rs 2.14 crore, Saturday Rs 4.47 crore, Sunday Rs 5.61 crore, Monday Rs 1.39 crore. Total: Rs 127.32 crore," read Taran Adarsh's tweet.

#Super30 is steady on [third] Mon... Should cross 130 cr by the end of Week 3... [Week 3] Fri 2.14 cr, Sat 4.47 cr, Sun 5.61 cr, Mon 1.39 cr. Total: 127.32 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 30, 2019

With 'Super 30', Hrithik has brought the inspiring story of Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar to the silver screen. He is also the founder of the Super 30 educational programme, under which Anand trains IIT-JEE aspirants to crack the entrance exam. Hrithik plays Anand Kumar in the Vikas Bahl-directed film.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, 'Super 30' also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh, Pankaj Tripathi and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles.

'Super 30' has been made tax-free in Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.