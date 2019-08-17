close

Mission Mangal Box Office Report

Box Office report: John Abraham's Batla House 'faces decline', earns over Rs 24 crore

On Day 1, 'Batla House' collected Rs 15.55 and Friday's earning was recorded at Rs 8.84 crore. 'Batla House' clashed at the box office with Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal'.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@taranadarsh

New Delhi: John Abraham's Independence Day-special release 'Batla House' earned Rs 24.39 crore on Day 2 of its run at the box office, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. He also added that the film faced a 'normal decline' as Friday was a working day. 

On the opening day, 'Batla House' collected Rs 15.55 and Friday's earning was recorded at Rs 8.84 crore. 

"'Batla House' faces the normal decline on Day 2 [working day after a big holiday]... Day 3 and 4 should witness an upward trend... Needs to pack solid numbers to record a strong extended weekend... Thursday Rs 15.55 crore, Friday Rs 8.84 crore. Total: Rs 24.39 crore," read Taran Adarsh's tweet.

Check out the box office report of 'Batla House' here:

'Batla House' released on Independence Day along with Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's 'Mission Mangal'. Both the films released to mixed reviews by critics but 'Mission Mangal' is way ahead in numbers at the box office - Rs 46.44 crore and counting.

This was not the first time that Akshay and John opened their respective films on  Independence Day. In 2018, Akshay's 'Gold' and John's 'Satyamev Jayate' released on the same day, to cash in on the Independence Day weekend.

'Batla House', directed by Nikkhil Advani, is based on the 2008 Operation Batla House encounter in New Delhi. The film also features Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Prakash Raj among others. 

