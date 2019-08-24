close

Mission Mangal Box Office Report

Box office report: 'Mission Mangal' witnesses growth, earns over Rs 135 crore

Box office report: &#039;Mission Mangal&#039; witnesses growth, earns over Rs 135 crore
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@akshaykumar

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal' refuses to slow down at the box office. The film, which released on Independence Day, has till now earned Rs 135.99 crore, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported. 

'Mission Mangal' on Friday 'witnessed growth' due to Janmashtami festivities and over the weekend, the film is expected to cross the lifetime business of Akshay's 2019 previous release 'Kesari', which is his second-highest-grossing film. First is the blockbuster '2.0', also starring Rajinikanth.

"'Mission Mangal' witnesses growth on [second] Friday... Got a boost due to Janmashtami festivities... Will hit Rs 150 cr + cross lifetime biz of Kesari this weekend [Akshay Kumar's second highest grossing film]... [Week 2] Friday 7.83 crore. Total: Rs 135.99 crore," read Tarab Adarsh's tweet.

Here's how 'Mission Mangal' has fared at the box office so far.

'Mission Mangal', directed by Jagan Shakti, is based on Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) successful mission to Mars. The film also features Vidya Balan in a prominent role, along with Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi and HG Dattatreya.

'Mission Mangal' clashed at the box office with John Abraham's 'Batla House'. 

