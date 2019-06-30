Box Office Report: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's 'Kabir Singh' third-highest grosser of 2019, earns Rs 163 crore

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's 'Kabir Singh' is running successfully at the box office in its second week and has earned Rs 163.73 crore so far, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports.

The film currently stands at #3 in the list of top five highest-grossing films of 2019, surpassing the lifetime business of 'Kesari' and 'Total Dhamaal'.

"'Kabir Singh' crosses Rs 150 crore... Will cross Rs 175 crore today [Day 10]... Now third highest grosser of 2019, surpassing lifetime business of 'Kesari' and 'Total Dhamaal'. Trending better than 'Padmaavat' in Week 2... Friday 12.21 crore, Saturday 17.10 crore. Total: 163.73 crore," Taran Adarsh tweeted. He also predicted that the 'Kabir Singh' will soon surpass the lifetime business of 'Bharat' (#1) and 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' (#2) soon.

Shahid and Kiara's 'Kabir Singh' opened to mixed reviews at the box office. It is the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy', which released in 2017. The film was headlined by Vijay Deverakonda while Shalini Singh starred opposite him. Both 'Arjun Reddy' and 'Kabir Singh' have been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

The plot revolves around a doctor who takes the self-destructive path after his girlfriend gets married to someone else.