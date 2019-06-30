close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kabir Singh Box Office Report

Box Office Report: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's 'Kabir Singh' third-highest grosser of 2019, earns Rs 163 crore

'Kabir Singh' currently stands at #3 in the list of top five highest-grossing films of 2019, surpassing the lifetime business of 'Kesari' and 'Total Dhamaal'. 

Box Office Report: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani&#039;s &#039;Kabir Singh&#039; third-highest grosser of 2019, earns Rs 163 crore
Image Courtesy: YouTube

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's 'Kabir Singh' is running successfully at the box office in its second week and has earned Rs 163.73 crore so far, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports. 

The film currently stands at #3 in the list of top five highest-grossing films of 2019, surpassing the lifetime business of 'Kesari' and 'Total Dhamaal'. 

"'Kabir Singh' crosses Rs 150 crore... Will cross Rs 175 crore today [Day 10]... Now third highest grosser of 2019, surpassing lifetime business of 'Kesari' and 'Total Dhamaal'. Trending better than 'Padmaavat' in Week 2... Friday 12.21 crore, Saturday 17.10 crore. Total:  163.73 crore," Taran Adarsh tweeted. He also predicted that the 'Kabir Singh' will soon surpass the lifetime business of 'Bharat' (#1) and 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' (#2) soon.

Shahid and Kiara's 'Kabir Singh' opened to mixed reviews at the box office. It is the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy', which released in 2017. The film was headlined by Vijay Deverakonda while Shalini Singh starred opposite him. Both 'Arjun Reddy' and 'Kabir Singh'  have been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. 

The plot revolves around a doctor who takes the self-destructive path after his girlfriend gets married to someone else. 

Tags:
Kabir Singh Box Office Reportshahid kapoor kiara advani kabir singhKabir SinghShahid Kapoor Kiara Advani
Next
Story

Kriti Sanon wraps 'Panipat' shoot, shares a note thanking co-star Arjun Kapoor and director Ashutosh Gowarikar—Pics

Must Watch

PT1M7S

Zee News wrap of top stories this hour, 30th June 2019