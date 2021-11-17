Boxing legend Mike Tyson recreates his infamous 'Bite Fight' with Ananya Panday on 'Liger' sets

MUMBAI: Boxing legend Mike Tyson will soon be seen sharing screen space with heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda and Bollywood actress Ananya Panday in sports-drama flick 'Liger'. The film is currently being shot in the United States.

On Wednesday, Ananya kickstarted shooting for the film and treated fans with a picture of herself posing with the boxing legend Mike Tyson. Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya shared a picture from the Las Vegas sets of the film where she could be seen striking a quirky pose with Mike. The picture shows the renowned boxer recreating his infamous 'Bite Fight' with Ananya for the frame.

For the unversed, 'Bite Fight', which took place on June 28, 1997, was one of the most controversial matches that Mike Tyson took part in during his career. The match had ended with Tyson biting off part of Holyfield's ear. Tyson was disqualified from the match and lost his boxing license, though it was later reinstated.

Ananya captioned the post with Mike Tyson, writing, "We're clearly getting along really well @miketyson #LIGER @thedeverakonda."

Sharing the picture of her hotel in Las Vegas, Ananya shared an IG story and wrote, "Day 1. Let's gooooo #Liger."Ananya also shared a video of herself while travelling and shared a glimpse of the same saying, "I'm obsessed with the sky."

A source close to the 'Student Of The Year 2' actor told IANS, "Ananya was shooting for her untitled next with Shakun Batra recently. Once she wrapped the shoot for it she quickly moved on to her next project which was Liger. The shoot for Liger is currently happening in the US where she is joined by Vijay Deverkonda and Mike Tyson and she is expected to be there for 2 weeks. The shooting schedule consists of high octane action-based scenes."

On Tuesday, the lead actor of 'Liger', Vijay Devarakonda also shared an inside picture from the shoot set featuring himself with Mike Tyson.

The makers of the film unveiled the first look poster of legendary boxing champion Mike Tyson, on the special occasion of Diwali, November 4.

For the unversed, boxing legend Mike Tyson is making his Bollywood debut with 'Liger', which features Ananya and Vijay in the lead roles. The professional boxer, who hogged worldwide headlines when he became the youngest ever heavyweight champion in boxing history in 1986 at the age of 20, is widely considered one of the greatest heavyweight fighters of all time.

'Liger' has been hogging the limelight ever since its inception but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers of the movie paused its shoot.

The film was slated to get a worldwide theatrical release on September 9 in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam but was also postponed due to the rising COVID-19 cases at that time.

Earlier in January, Karan Johar, who has co-produced the project with Vijay, shared the official poster of the movie, unveiling the first look of Vijay as a boxer.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film will also feature Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, among others. It has been co-produced by Charmme Kaur along with the director's production house Puri Connects.