NewsEntertainmentMovies
LAAL SINGH CHADDHA

Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trends: Netizens upset with Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor due to their controversial statements

Directed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. It is slated to release on August 11, 2022.

 

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 05:56 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trends: Netizens upset with Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor due to their controversial statements

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is trending on Twitter again and it's not for the right reasons. Netizens are using the hashtag #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha on Twitter, asking people to not watch the movie.

Apparently, some Twitter users went through the archives and dug up Aamir's controversial "India's growing intolerance" statement and circulated it on the micro-blogging site. Some of Kareena's controversial statements from the past have also been surfacing online.

Well, this is not the first time that netizens have expressed anger towards the upcoming film. Earlier, when the makers of the film launched the trailer in May, the same hashtag was trending.

Talking about the controversial statement in question, in 2015, Aamir Khan said in an interview, "Our country is very tolerant, but there are people who spread ill-will". His wife Kiran Rao also made headlines for saying that she considered leaving the country for the safety of their children.

Netizens have called him 'anti-Hindu' and 'anti-National' while circulating his quote and video from the old interview accompanied by the hashtag #LaalSinghChaddha.

Check out some of the Tweets here:

Recently, the makers announced that the film will be available on OTT 6 months after its release. The film is set to hit the theatres on August 11.

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' also stars Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which had Tom Hanks in the lead role. 

Live TV

Live Tv

laal singh chaddhaAamir khanKareena KapoorLaal Singh Chaddha boycottLaal Singh Chaddha controversyBollywood

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How 'Smart' is your smart watch?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel can revoke citizenship of disloyal citizens
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of happiness from Nashik's village
DNA Video
DNA: When will IAF bid adieu to MiG-21?
DNA Video
DNA: What was the main reasons behind the crash of the MiG?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How MiG crashes are affecting the morale of Airmen?
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Are there any other leaders like Partha Chatterjee in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Analysis of Partha's 'Currency Empire'
DNA Video
DNA: 'Corruption free' India, just a dream?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 29, 2022