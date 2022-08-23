NewsEntertainmentMovies
Brahamastra part 2 to star Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh along with Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor?

'Brahmastra' is a three-part film franchise and the beginning of India's first original universe, the Astraverse. It is a new original cinematic universe inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales in Indian mythology but set in the modern world.

Last Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 12:41 PM IST|Source: IANS

Mumbai: Even before the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Brahmastra Part 1' has hit the screens, the second installment of the film is making a buzz with the rumour that star couple Ranveer Singh and his actress wife Deepika Padukone would headline the cast, along with the Part 1 pair.

According to Bollywood Hungama, a source said: "No doubt, it will be a casting coup if Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh are in one film! However, it will be important to maintain that each has integral parts.”

"As for their roles, Alia and Ranbir will be seen as their respective characters from Part 1, and will have stories that run parallel to each other."

The source according to the portal added that "filmmaker Ayan Mukherji is making a big ticket franchise that will be interlinked and actors will be seen playing cameos at the end of the film, just like we see in Marvel movies".

'Brahmastra - Part One: Shiva' stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

