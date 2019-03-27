Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji shares fresh still of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt—Pic

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the 'It' couple of Bollywood and their upcoming film 'Brahmastra' is high on the buzzword ever since it was announced. The film has been helmed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role.

Rumour has it that love blossomed between Ranbir and Alia on the sets of this film which is why fans have been waiting eagerly for the release. There are still a couple of months for the film to release and the makers are leaving no stone unturned in adding to the excitement around the trilogy.

Ayan Mukerji took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a brand new still of the film's lead pair, Shiva (Ranbir) and Isha (Alia)

Check out his post here:

Along with this, the filmmaker added an interesting caption hinting at 'New Beginnings' and how Alia and Ranbir started working together and 'getting to know each other'.

Mukerji wrote, “Beginnings.

Tel Aviv, Israel... Beginning of 2018, and the beginning of many things... We were in Tel Aviv to prepare for our first shooting schedule with a very special member of our team, and it marked the beginning of Ranbir and Alia working together for the movie and getting to know each other...

Brahmāstra has come with a lot of travel, to find creative collaborations everywhere in the world... something I hope will add greatly to the film eventually #brahmastra”